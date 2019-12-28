Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $357.30 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $257.89 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.09. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

