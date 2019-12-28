Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Announce $2.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.41.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,469,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at $29,065,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,339,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,052,000 after buying an additional 123,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

