Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $697.27 Million

Analysts expect that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will announce sales of $697.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $707.80 million. Catalent reported sales of $623.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. 339,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Catalent has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $4,739,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,555 shares of company stock worth $7,661,578 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,833,000 after buying an additional 1,028,286 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,595,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,496,000 after buying an additional 535,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after buying an additional 388,615 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

