Zacks: Brokerages Expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.07. GrubHub reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Richman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $99,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,390.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,542 shares of company stock worth $77,407. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GrubHub by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

