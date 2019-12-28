Zacks: Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after acquiring an additional 627,522 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,625,000 after acquiring an additional 143,226 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.64. 1,063,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,446. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $75.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

