Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 96.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,560,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,129,000 after acquiring an additional 767,623 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $26,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 334.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 139.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $16,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $86.96. 130,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $72.59 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

