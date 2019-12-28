Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,677. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

