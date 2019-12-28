Zacks: Brokerages Expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will report $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.79. PVH posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

PVH stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. PVH has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 580.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in PVH by 94.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in PVH by 111.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.