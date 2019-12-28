Zacks: Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Genie Energy an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNE shares. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE GNE opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $216.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.71 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.57%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $38,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Genie Energy by 453.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $242,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

