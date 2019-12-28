Zacks: Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Given $2.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sigma Labs an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Sigma Labs to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of SGLB stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Sigma Labs has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 1,947.56% and a negative return on equity of 330.63%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

