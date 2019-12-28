Zacks: Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Given $24.60 Average Price Target by Analysts

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $24.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sitime an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Sitime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist purchased 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $850,500.00.
Shares of SITM stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,600. Sitime has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $22.99.
Sitime Company Profile
There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sitime (SITM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.