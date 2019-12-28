Zacks: Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Given $24.60 Average Price Target by Analysts

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $24.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sitime an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Sitime alerts:

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Sitime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist purchased 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $850,500.00.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,600. Sitime has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sitime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.