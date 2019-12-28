ZB Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.01299347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119854 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.