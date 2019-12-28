ZENZO Hits One Day Volume of $75.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ZENZO has a market cap of $168,940.00 and $75.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,037,079 coins and its circulating supply is 11,123,383 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.