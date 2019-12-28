ZPER (ZPR) Market Cap Reaches $908,041.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $908,041.00 and approximately $406.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Bit-Z and Liquid. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047321 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00333821 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013671 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003468 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009988 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,902,816 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Allbit, BitForex, Coinsuper, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

