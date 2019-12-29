-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $63,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.98. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

