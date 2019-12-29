-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $63,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.98. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.