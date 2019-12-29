$0.32 EPS Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. FormFactor posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on FormFactor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,669.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FormFactor by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

