$166.41 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report $166.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.42 million to $171.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $167.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $667.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.90 million to $672.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $684.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.61 million to $695.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.39 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRGI shares. BidaskClub lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 105.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRGI opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.