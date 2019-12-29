$27.08 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report sales of $27.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $27.36 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $24.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $113.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.50 million to $114.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.78 million, with estimates ranging from $121.50 million to $128.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

