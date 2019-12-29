2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Short Interest Update

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 13,210,000 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,356,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 0.61. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $80.49.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 2U by 681.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,024,000 after buying an additional 3,322,225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in 2U by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,819,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,175,000 after buying an additional 3,319,822 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,273,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,757,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,349,000.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

