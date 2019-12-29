Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 2,971,015 shares.The stock last traded at $0.52 and had previously closed at $0.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.