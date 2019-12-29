Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.02

Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.02 and last traded at $96.02, with a volume of 2889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Stephens started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of -0.16.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan T. Weaver sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $46,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,276.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darby Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $851,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 716,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,321,866. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.