Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.19

Shares of Advance Gold Corp (CVE:AAX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 663812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 million and a PE ratio of -12.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Advance Gold Company Profile

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; a 100% interest in the Venaditas silver project located in Ojocaliente, Mexico; and a 13.5% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

