Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Shares Up 10.3%

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO) shares shot up 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.57), 146,829 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 79,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

Separately, Goetz Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Advanced Oncotherapy in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing radiotherapy systems for the treatment of cancer. The company operates through two segments, Proton Therapy and Healthcare Related Properties. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer.

