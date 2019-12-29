Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending also posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $238,814.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,777,673.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $79,170,998.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and have sold 743,007 shares valued at $3,933,981. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 375,837 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,293,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 326.9% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 858,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,689 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $768.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

