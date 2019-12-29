Analyzing Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Neos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Neos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Neos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma -370.54% N/A -43.57% Neos Therapeutics -35.77% -2,087.24% -22.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Neos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma $60.37 million 24.24 -$215.52 million ($3.99) -6.46 Neos Therapeutics $49.99 million 1.55 -$51.67 million ($1.60) -0.98

Neos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Theravance Biopharma. Theravance Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Theravance Biopharma and Neos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Neos Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.82%. Neos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Neos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neos Therapeutics is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats Neos Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant. YUPELRI, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); and Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treating gastrointestinal motility disorders; Gut-selective Pan-Janus Kinase Inhibitor Program for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis; TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; and TD-0714 and Neprilysin Inhibitor Program, which have completed Phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney disease, including diabetic nephropathy. In addition, it focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium bromide, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the inhaled bifunctional muscarinic antagonist-beta2 agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for treating of ADHD; Adzenys ER amphetamine to treat ADHD; and generic Tussionex hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine for cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

