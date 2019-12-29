Analyzing Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBP)

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Two Rivers Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Two Rivers Bancorp and First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Bancorp $50.02 million 3.87 $11.21 million $1.31 16.96 First Bancorp $707.28 million 3.25 $201.61 million $0.62 17.06

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Bancorp. Two Rivers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Two Rivers Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Two Rivers Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Two Rivers Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Two Rivers Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.99%. Given Two Rivers Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Two Rivers Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Two Rivers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Two Rivers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Two Rivers Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Bancorp 20.47% 9.97% 1.06% First Bancorp 30.46% 7.93% 1.33%

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans consisting of single-family detached units, individual condominium units, two-to-four family dwelling units, and townhouses; consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, personal loans, automobile loans, and overdraft protection; participation loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, ACH, direct deposit, coin counting, night depository, corporate business, and telephone and Internet banking services; and safe deposit boxes, debit and ATM cards, money orders, wire transfers, and automated teller machines. It operates 13 branches and 2 loan production offices in Monmouth, Middlesex, Union, and Ocean Counties, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp and changed its name to Two River Bancorp in June 2013. Two River Bancorp was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services, as well as broker-dealer services. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance services. The Mortgage Banking segment is involved in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, automobile loans, and term loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 46 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 10 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

