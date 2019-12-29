Analyzing Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Clarkston Financial (NYSE:CKFC)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Webster Financial and Clarkston Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 1 5 2 0 2.13 Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Webster Financial currently has a consensus price target of $51.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Clarkston Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Clarkston Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 27.14% 13.49% 1.35% Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Webster Financial and Clarkston Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.34 billion 3.64 $360.42 million $3.74 14.14 Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.67 $2.35 million N/A N/A

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Clarkston Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

