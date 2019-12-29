ARB (ASX:ARB) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$18.97 ($13.45) and last traded at A$18.89 ($13.40), 47,929 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 165,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$18.77 ($13.31).

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$19.00 and its 200 day moving average is A$18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ARB Company Profile (ASX:ARB)

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars and protection equipment, including summit, alloy, deluxe, and commercial bull bars, as well as summit and deluxe sahara bars; and nudge and smart bars.

