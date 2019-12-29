Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $494.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 1,180.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

