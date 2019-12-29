Argus Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $110.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price raised by Argus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.42.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

