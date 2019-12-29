Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARVN. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $218,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $818,600. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 148,100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 276.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. Arvinas has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.97.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

