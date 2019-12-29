Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) Insider Sun Valley Gold LLC Purchases 334,900 Shares

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 334,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$294,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,061,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,054,434.16.

TSE:AKG opened at C$1.13 on Friday. Asanko Gold Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $254.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

