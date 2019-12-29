Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 334,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,725,280 shares.The stock last traded at $59.89 and had previously closed at $59.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOLD. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $432,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 578.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 100,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

