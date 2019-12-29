Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Head-To-Head Review

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Yandex alerts:

This table compares Yandex and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 10.94% 12.22% 9.53% Aurora Mobile -9.78% -19.35% -11.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yandex and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 7 0 3.00 Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Yandex currently has a consensus target price of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus target price of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 329.20%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Yandex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yandex and Aurora Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $1.84 billion 7.76 $685.00 million $0.95 46.21 Aurora Mobile $103.87 million 2.50 -$9.63 million N/A N/A

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Risk & Volatility

Yandex has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yandex beats Aurora Mobile on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail that provides access to email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Advertising Network service; Yandex.Radar, a market analytics tool; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Metrica, a web analytics system; Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service; Yandex.Station, a smart speaker; Yandex.Phone, an assistant. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a travel aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program that provides up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; Yandex.Cloud that allows companies to host and develop apps and services, and store and manage data; and Yandex.Drive, a free-floating car-sharing service. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.