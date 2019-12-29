Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.56

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (CVE:XLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 447415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from a “speculative” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a market cap of $358.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (CVE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

