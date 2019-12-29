Bagir Group (LON:BAGR) Shares Up 4.3%

Bagir Group Ltd (LON:BAGR) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), 1,945,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 672% from the average session volume of 251,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $1.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.85.

Bagir Group Company Profile (LON:BAGR)

Bagir Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets men's and women's tailored fashions in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers suits, jackets, trousers, shirts, and casual pieces. The company markets and licenses its products under the Austin Reeds, AR-RED, GIR Collection, and Jay Godfrey brands, as well as offers products under various retail private labels.

