Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 153.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 12.3% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 76,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN opened at $31.91 on Friday. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $208.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.