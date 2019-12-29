Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Director Trudy Marie Curran Buys 29,240 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at C$284,794.20.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$1.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.79. Baytex Energy Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.33 and a 52 week high of C$3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -8.16.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$424.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

