BidaskClub Downgrades Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Sell

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $9.48 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $270.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

