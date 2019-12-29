BidaskClub Lowers Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Hold

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

PFIS opened at $50.00 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $370.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at $60,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth $279,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

