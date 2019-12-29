BidaskClub Upgrades CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) to Strong-Buy

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get CorVel alerts:

CRVL stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. CorVel has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $330,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,781,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,565,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,383 shares of company stock worth $3,290,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CorVel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CorVel by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.