Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Biglari alerts:

Shares of NYSE BH.A opened at $599.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $575.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.79. Biglari has a 52-week low of $409.10 and a 52-week high of $817.00.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.22 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.