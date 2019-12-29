Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Trading Up 0.8%

Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.15 and last traded at C$6.15, approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 19,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.10.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of $292.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.