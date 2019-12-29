Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON:BRFI) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) shot up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.66 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.75), 138,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 326,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.97 ($1.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $320.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.03. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst’s payout ratio is -0.18%.

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst Company Profile (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

