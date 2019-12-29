BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) were down 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 376 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 382.50 ($5.03), approximately 253,439 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 321,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.06 ($5.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 348.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 354.68. The company has a market capitalization of $669.69 million and a PE ratio of 27.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

