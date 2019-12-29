Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Trading Down 8.5%

Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (LON:BGLF)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 68,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1,588.34 and a current ratio of 1,588.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Company Profile (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

