Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

