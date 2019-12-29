Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.50

Shares of Cambria Automobiles PLC (LON:CAMB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91), with a volume of 19770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 million and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.35.

Get Cambria Automobiles alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Cambria Automobiles’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Cambria Automobiles’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Cambria Automobiles Company Profile (LON:CAMB)

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.