Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.49

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 395953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $759,087.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,213,000 after purchasing an additional 893,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 354,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,767,000. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.