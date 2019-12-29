Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.90, 36,668 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 63,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.

Capgemini Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.